Sharks claim top four spot

Sharks has secure a top four berth in their first season with a 40-6 defeat of the Sea Eagles last night.

Manly’s sole try by captain Daly Cherry-Evans in the 77th minute staved off the equal worst defeat in the club’s history but it was easily Cronulla’s biggest win at the ground.

Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes was the star of the match, scoring 20 points from two tries and six conversions, while producing two try assists and a 40/20 kick.

Winger Matt Ikuvalu also scored two tries and ran a game high 220 metres with the ball, while fullback Lachlan Miller ran 197 metres and had 10 tackle breaks.

The Sharks remain equal second with the Cowboys on 34 points and are two ahead of the Storm, with the Eels a further two points adrift and the only team outside the top four with any chance of securing a second chance in the finals.