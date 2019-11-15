Sevu Reece scores in Crusaders win over the Hurricanes

Fiji born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece scored for the Crusaders as they beat the Hurricanes 39-25 in their first Super Rugby Aoetaroa outing.

Other Crusaders tries were scored by All Blacks stars Brayden Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Richie Mo’unga while David Havili added another.

Mouga nailed four penalties and two conversions while the Hurricanes scored a try through Asafo Aumua and Jackson Garden-Bachop converted five penalties and a drop goal.

This loss will hurt more for the Hurricanes than the 30-20 loss to the Blues a week ago.

The Canes were right in it at 25-25 with 15 minutes left, mounted some spirited challenges but crucial dropped balls cost them late at Sky Stadium.

The Crusaders host the winless Chiefs next Sunday while the Hurricanes have the bye.

Bati winger Ravalawa re-signs with Dragons

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa has re-signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons for a further three years, tying him to the club until the end of 2023.

Ravalawa has scored 14 tries from 23 NRL appearances after joining the Dragon last season. He is the club’s equal leading try-scorer in 2020.

The 22-year-old from Galoa in Serua joined the Dragons last season and has scored 15 tries in 24 first grade appearances to date.

He scored his 15th try and his 3rd of the season last night in their 20-8 win over the Gold Coast Titans.

Speaking to the Dragons media, Ravalawa says he’s very happy to be re-signing with the club and it’s so good living in the Wollongong area.

Ravalawa adds he’s very comfortable with his decision and super excited to go around with the Dragons again and spend further time with the team.

The former Fiji under 18 rugby 7s captain says he has built great relationships at the club, which can be tough to do sometimes being from Fiji.

Dragons’ Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward says there’s great interest in the 22-year-old from rival clubs.

Meanwhile, there are two NRL games today with the Raiders meeting the Sea Eagles at 6:05 pm and Sharks face the Bulldogs at 8:30 pm.