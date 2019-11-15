Semi-final fixtures drawn for South/East Zone competition

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League South/ Eastern Zone semi-final fixtures were drawn earlier today.

In the Under-15 grade, Ratu Kadavulevu School takes on Lelean Memorial School while Queen Victoria School is up against Nasinu Secondary School.

In the Under 17 grade Nasinu Secondary School faces Lelean Memorial School and Tailevu Giants, Queen Victoria School will face Ratu Kadavulevu School in the second semi-final.

In the most anticipated under-19 grade, Nasinu Secondary School will battle Marist Brothers High School, while Ratu Kadavulevu School will take on neighbors Queen Victoria School in the second semi-final.