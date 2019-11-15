Home

Semi Valeimei's double helps Raiders beat Warriors

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 20, 2020 6:18 pm
Fiji born Canberra winger Semi Valeimei scored two tries to help Raiders beat Warriors 26-14. [Source: NRL]

Fiji born Canberra winger Semi Valeimei scored two tries to help Raiders beat Warriors 26-14 in round 19 of the NRL clash at GIO Stadium.

Inspired by two decisive tries to rookie winger Valemei, Canberra’s top-four hopes remain alive following their stunning win.

After trailing 14-6 in the first half, Ricky Stuart’s men finished strongly to remain a chance of avoiding a sudden-death contest in week one of the finals.

The visitors led 14-6 inside the final 10 minutes of the opening half before a length-of-the-field effort from Valemei and a late try from Hudson Young saw the hosts head into the sheds with an unexpected 16-14 lead.

The Raiders were a more composed team after the break and found themselves with some breathing room when Valemei scored his second of the day and Croker added a penalty goal for a 22-14 lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Nick Cotric completed the scoring with a late try.

To make matters worse for the Warriors, they lost captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to a hamstring injury midway through the second half. For the Raiders, halfback Sam Williams failed a HIA early in the match and will need to pass concussion protocol to be available to play on Saturday.

[Source: NRL]

