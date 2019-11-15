Secondary School rugby league finalists confirmed

Marist Brothers High School is using their loss against Nasinu Secondary School yesterday as a stepping stone to their preparation for the national secondary school rugby league quarter-final rounds.

Marist Brothers High School, Nasinu Secondary School, Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School have secured their spots in the national’s quarter-final meet next week.

Marist Head of PEMAC Penaia Qaleturaga says although the Flagstaff based school progressed through, there is still more work that needs to be done.

“There are so many things that need to be ironed out before the playoffs also the national quarterfinal. The game was a roller coaster whole but at the end we missed some tackles. There were so many fallen balls and we failed to turn them into tries.”

The South/Eastern zone giants will face off against the giants from the Western division including Ratu Navula College and Ba Provincial College.

The Fiji Secondary School national quarter-final meet will be held next week at Garvey Park in Tavua.