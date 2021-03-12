Secondary school girls’ rugby league to start next week

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South/Eastern Zone plans to kick-off its girl’s competition next week.

This is the second time it is holding the girl’s competition after its inauguration last year.

A total of seven schools have showed their interest to compete this season.

FSSRL President Penaia Qalituraga says this is a promising sign for women’s rugby league as they create pathway to the main Bulikula national team.

“We do hope the competition for the girls will start well and the organizing committee have already discuss every detail about the competition so that we can advocate gender equality through sports especially in secondary school. That is why we do not want to leave our ladies aside even the national team, we have our Bulikula girls so it is a good time for them to come and showcase their talent.”

The teams will be spread out into four pools which will be finalized by next week.

Schools including Lelean Memorial, Ballantine Memorial, St Vincent College and Naitasiri Secondary have put their hands up for the competition.

LMS is hoping to field two teams into second year of competition.

Lomaivuna Secondary is the current holder of the Walesi Soqoiwasa Cup which is the top honor for the girl’s competition.