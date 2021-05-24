Rugby League
Second win for Newcastle Knights
March 20, 2022 6:50 pm
Newcastle Knights put on an impressive 26-4 win in front of their home fans today against an error-riddled Wests Tigers.
Five-eighth Jake Clifford scored just four minutes from kick-off and Tyson Frizell’s excellent grab off an Adam Clune bomb made it 12-0 inside 10 minutes.
Newcastle was awarded a penalty goal when Tyrone Peachey was sin-binned for repeated team infringements.
Tigers fought hard in the second half with Bradman Best crossing off a Clune pass shortly after Peachey’s return, Clifford setting up Dom Young down a short side in the 57th minute, and Dane Gagai producing a highlight reel put-down in the 64th.
