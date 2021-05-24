Second win for Newcastle Knights

Newcastle Knights put on an impressive 26-4 win in front of their home fans today against an error-riddled Wests Tigers.

Five-eighth Jake Clifford scored just four minutes from kick-off and Tyson Frizell’s excellent grab off an Adam Clune bomb made it 12-0 inside 10 minutes.

Newcastle was awarded a penalty goal when Tyrone Peachey was sin-binned for repeated team infringements.

Tigers fought hard in the second half with Bradman Best crossing off a Clune pass shortly after Peachey’s return, Clifford setting up Dom Young down a short side in the 57th minute, and Dane Gagai producing a highlight reel put-down in the 64th.

[Source: NRL.com]