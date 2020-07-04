Second-half Sharks blitz sinks Titans

Shaun Johnson triggered a second-half blitz that saw the Cronulla Sharks score three tries in 16 minutes coming out of the break before cruising to a comfortable 40-10 win over the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.

Johnson made amends for the poor pass that gifted Corey Thompson the home team’s opening four-pointer in the first half, by setting up tries for Briton Nikora and Blayke Brailey before a Chad Townsend solo effort completed the onslaught.

It was a sharp turnaround for the Sharks who misfired in attack for most of the opening 40 minutes and lost playmaker Matt Moylan to injury.

The Gold Coast went into the break trailing 12-10 after the teams went tit for tat with two tries apiece, forwards Braden Hamlin-Uele and Andrew Fifita crashing over for the Sharks while Titans wingers Thompson and Anthony Don bagged one each.

Both sides suffered injury setbacks with Moylan, who set up Hamlin-Uele’s four-pointer, limping off with a hamstring strain shortly before Gold Coast hooker Mitch Rein left the field with a suspected knee injury.