Second-half comeback too late for Silktails

A brave second-half comeback was not enough for the Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails as they went down 38-28 to the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the opening round of the Ron Massey Cup yesterday.

Trailing 28-0 at halftime, the Silktails regrouped in the second spell and scored five tries.

The Fijian side finally got on the scoreboard, through five-eighth Sunia Naruma before Paula Walisoliso touched down near the sideline six minutes later.

Three more tries to Timoci Bola, Ratu Manoa Satala, and Apakuki Tavodi proved the side refused to give up through their fighting spirit.

The Silktails will play RMC Glebe Dirty Reds in the second round on Saturday.