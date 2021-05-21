Sea Eagles take down mighty Eels

The Parramatta Eels has suffered its second loss of the season after going down to the Sea Eagles 28-6 yesterday.

It was an emotional moment for the club as they remembered Sea Eagles Immortal Bob Fulton who died earlier in the day.

His former club paid tribute to their legendary captain and coach by demolishing the Eels, a win that has lifted them to sixth on the ladder.

The Sea Eagles wore black armbands and held an emotional pre-game embrace for Fulton, who died aged 74 after a private battle with cancer.

The tries from Manly were scored by Brad Parker, Karl Lawton, Reuben Garrick, and Tom Trbojevic while the lone try from the Eels came from Clinton Gutherson.

[Source: NRL.com]