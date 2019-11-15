Sea Eagles overcomes Bulldogs

Manly overcame a sluggish start to beat the Bulldogs 32-20 at ANZ Stadium.

Rising Sea Eagle Albert Hopoate took bragging rights over big brother Will.

Playing in just his third NRL game, Albert had five tackle breaks and ran for 136 metres as Manly recovered from 10-0 down early to break a six-game losing streak.

Article continues after advertisement

Fellow young guns Morgan Harper and Tevita Funa were also impressive as the Sea Eagles kept alive their slim mathematical hopes of sneaking into the finals.

The man to show the youngsters the way was skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, who started the revival in the 31st minute when he put Taniela Paseka in for a try.

Six minutes later the skipper was heavily involved again as Curtis Sironen levelled the scores and then on the stroke of half-time the Eagles hit the front when Brad Parker strolled through some woeful goal line defence to score.

Cherry-Evans laid on a try for Jack Gosiewski in the 44th minute before Lachlan Lewis pulled one back for the Bulldogs when he regathered a Jake Averillo kick to score.

Harper then produced a sensational solo try from 45 metres out to make it 26-16 and Martin Taupau put the result beyond doubt when he crossed in the 69th minute.

The win was soured by injuries to Cade Cust and Addin Fonua-Blake who both hobbled off in the second half.