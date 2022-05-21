Sea Eagles forwards charged

[Source: NRL]

Sea Eagles forward’s Haumole Olakau’atu and Sean Keppie are set to be available for next Thursday’s clash with Melbourne.

This is despite being charged over incidents in Manly’s dramatic 22-20 loss to Parramatta Eels.

Olakau’atu faces a two-match ban if he unsuccessfully challenges a grade one crusher tackle but can escape with a $3,000 fine for an early plea.

Keppie will be fined unless he has a grade one dangerous throw charge overturned.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL continues today with the Dragons facing the Warriors at 5pm, Cowboys meet Storm at 7.30pm and Roosters battle Panthers at 9.35pm.

