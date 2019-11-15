Home

Sea Eagles fight back to beat Broncos

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 11, 2020 11:57 pm
[Source: NRL]

The Manly Sea Eagles had to come from behind to beat an improved Brisbane Broncos side 20-18 at Central Coast Stadium.

Brisbane scored three tries in the opening half hour but couldn’t hold on as Manly fought back to clinched the victory.

Humbled by last week’s record-breaking 59-0 loss to the Roosters, the Broncos made a stunning start to the match with Kotoni Staggs, Xavier Coats and Darius Boyd running in tries against a Manly side caught on the back foot.

But a try to Sea Eagles debutant Tevita Funa late in the first half and two more to Daly Cherry-Evans and Moses Suli early in the second brought the hosts back into the contest, with two Reuben Garrick penalty goals edging Manly ahead.

The Broncos pushed for a match-winner until the final minute, going close to a try in the right corner, but had to settle for another defeat – albeit after a much-improved effort.

[Source: NRL]

