Sea Eagles demolish Roosters

The Sea Eagles have booked their spot in week three of the NRL preliminary finals.

Manly demolished the Roosters last night with a 42-6 victory setting up a preliminary showdown against the Rabbitohs next week.

Tom Trbojevic was in his usual sensational form scoring two tries, making three line breaks, 10 tackle busts and 196 running meters.

Article continues after advertisement

He has also got down the books for scoring 27 tries, the most in a season by a fullback in premiership history.

Kieran Foran, Daly Cherry-Evans, Morgan Haroer, Dylan Walker and Jason Saab added to the Roosters misery as each crossed over South Sydney’s try-line.

Reuben Garrick’s kicking game was on point, not missing a single conversion.

Matt Ikuvalu scored the Roosters only try with a penalty goal by Adam Keighran.

Tonight, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers take on Waqa Blakes’s Eels in the second week two final at 9.50pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.