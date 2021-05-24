Home

Rugby League

Sea Eagles books first win of the season

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 28, 2022 1:45 am

Fiji Bati and Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham scored a try as the side went down to Sea Eagles 13-12 last night.

It was a scrappy contest from the start as both teams played in torrential condition.

A late field goal to Daly Cherry-Evans has helped guide the Sea Eagles to their first win of the season.

The Bulldogs leveled the scores with nine minutes to go before Cherry-Evans took advantage of a Braidon Burns error late in the match to slot home a one-pointer from 22 metres out.

Fiji Bati and Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham, a late inclusion for the side, regathered his own kick to open the scoring in the first minute.

The Bulldogs then extended their lead when new recruits Burns and Matt Dufty linked up on the right edge.

[Source: NRL.com]

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.