Scotland next for Bati

[Source: Steve Mower via Vodafone Fiji Bati facebook page]

The big 60-4 win against Italy is definitely a morale booster for the Vodafone Fiji Bati as it looks towards its next Rugby League World Cup pool opponent.

Scotland is up next and a win will guarantee the Bati’s spot in the quarter-finals.

Interim coach Wise Kativerata says they did what they talked about all week which was to complete their sets and guard up on defense.

Now he says it’s about taking a step further.

“What I’m very impressed with is their defense. As you know, defense wins games, we know we got points so we just have to build from this week, and next week leading into the quarter-final. We started really well, same as how we started against Australia but we kept the ball, completed our sets, kicked the ball and we defended.”

Co-captain Tui Kamikamica shared the same points adding that the key was to keep things simple.

“We spoke about that during the week. Don’t be frightened just make sure we work through the middle, complete our sets and just keep on defending.”

The Bati will take on Scotland next Sunday at 4am.