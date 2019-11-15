Home

Schools rugby league may resume in two months

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 6:08 am

The Fiji National Rugby League is adamant their secondary schools national quarterfinals will be held after the restrictions in place will be lifted.

The national secondary schools quarterfinals was supposed to be held two weeks ago at Garvey in Tavua prior to the lockdown in Lautoka.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says the schools competition may continue in two months’ time or sooner than that.

‘How that will look like in the two months or so remains unknown but we will keep track of the movements and the advisories being given by government and Ministry of Heath in terms of any gatherings’.

Meanwhile, the FNRL staff are now working from home as they try to minimize movement in and out of their office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

