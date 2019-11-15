SBW reveals he may have been forced to retire from sport in 2011

Oval ball superstar Sonny Bill Williams has revealed he was almost forced to retire from playing sport 10 years ago due to a mystery medical issue.

The former All Black is set to make his first appearance in the NRL since 2014 tonight for the Sydney Roosters and told The Daily Telegraph ahead of the match how thankful he was to have the opportunity; given he could easily have given up sport long ago.

Williams was told 10 years ago by a great orthopedic surgeon that he could not get to the 2011 World Cup.

After being told this potentially devastating news by his surgeon, Williams went on to win two Rugby World Cups with the All Blacks, a Super

Rugby title with the Chiefs in 2012, an NRL premiership with the Roosters in 2013, an appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics along with being crowned with the New Zealand heavyweight boxing title in 2012.

[Source: NRL]