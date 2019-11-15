Home

SBW is a big fan of Kikau

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 4, 2020 12:23 pm
Viliame Kikau and Sonny Bill Williams [right]

Dual international Sonny Bill Williams says he is a big fan of Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau.

The former Marist Brothers High School student has long been labelled the next SBW but Kikau says it would be a lifelong dream to even play an NRL final against Sonny Bill.

Williams is set to make his NRL return for the Sydney Roosters in tomorrow night’s grand final rematch against Canberra, but won’t face the Panthers until at least the finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to NRL.com, SBW says he enjoyed watching Kikau’s devastating form at the Panthers.

However Kikau says SBW is the one that he always looked up to growing up in Fiji.

Kikau says the former All Black is one of his rugby league heroes.

Kikau and the Panthers defeated the Broncos 25-12 last night.

Tonight, the Knights face the Sharks at 8pm and the Storm takes on the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm.

