Samoans show support for Toa Samoa in Fiji

The Samoan Community in Fiji today came out in the red and blue colours to join the pacific community from all around the world support the Toa Samoa Rugby League side.

The group this morning at Albert Park in Suva, chanted and cheered on the Samoan side as they prepare for the Rugby League World Cup final against Australia tomorrow morning.

Samoan national Mary Smith says although Samoa is yet to play, they have already made history in stamping a final spot which is a win.

Article continues after advertisement

Smith says it is not only for Samoans to celebrate but all Pacific Islands as Samoa continues to prove to the world what small nations can do.

“I’m proud to be Samoan and this is one way for us to support our Toa Samoa well although we are Samoans, we are the pacific, we support all the Pacific countries that took part in the league rugby.”

Hollywood favorite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has also shared an inspirational message to his countrymen.

The former wrestler has Samoan links through his grandfather who has always reminded him to be proud of his Samoan heritage and wear it everywhere he goes.

The Rock says the team is making history and he is an inspiration to many Samoans and Pacific islanders across the world.

“Grit, legacy, my Uso’s I love you and I’m so proud of you. We’re all so proud of you, take that field, and make history and win.”

Samoa will face Australia tomorrow at 4am.