Samoan pair ruled out

Braden Hamlin-Uele [left] and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow out with injuries [Source: Fox Sports]

Samoa has suffered a double blow with winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and prop Braden Hamlin-Uele suffering injuries against England.

The two players have been sent back to Australia with Tabuai-Fidow down with an ankle injury while Hamlin-Uele played just 12 minutes before going out with a calf injury.

The injury isn’t expected to impact Hamlin-Uele’s NRL pre-season, nor his start to the 2023 season.

Tabuai-Fidow is set to join the Dolphins for the 2023 NRL season and the club released a statement on Tuesday saying their medical staff has already taken charge of the treatment of the 21-year-old’s injury.

Samoa faces Greece on Monday at 4am while the Vodafone Fiji Bati battles Italy on Sunday at 1.30am.

[Source: NRL.com]