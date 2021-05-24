Samoa rugby league names coaching team

Penrith Panthers assistant coach Andrew Webster will join the Toa Samoa staff for the upcoming Pacific Test and the end-of-season World Cup in England.

Also part of the coaching staff is former Leeds mentor Richard Agar and former captain Frank Pritchard.

Samoa, who faces the Cook Islands in the Pacific Test double-header at Campbelltown next month in preparation for the World Cup opener against England will again be led by Matt Parish, with Webster, Agar joining Geoff Toovey on his coaching team.

Webster is considered one of the best young coaches in the game and was a key member of the Penrith coaching staff that oversaw last year’s NRL premiership-winning team under Ivan Cleary.

