Samoa makes Rugby League World Cup history

[Photo: Rugby League World Cup 2021 / Twitter]

One of the Rugby League World Cup favorites, Tonga, is out of the title race.

The side was beaten 20-18 by Samoa this morning in a thrilling quarterfinal clash.

It’s the first time in history that Samoa is through to the World Cup semi-finals

The Samoans established an eight-point lead with 20 minutes to go and held on bravely as Tonga stormed home and threatened to steal a winning try in the final minute of the match.

It was Toa Samoa’s halves Anthony Milford and Jarome Luai, who proved the difference.

Milford set up two of his side’s three tries and Luai scoring the other.

The win means Samoa takes on England this Sunday and it’s a rematch of the tournament’s opening game, which saw the hosts thrashed the Pacific islanders 60-6.