Saifiti to start against the Panthers

Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti returns to the Knights starting line-up in round three of the NRL.

Saifiti missed the first two rounds as he was nursing a leg injury.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during the Knights pre-season trial with a hip drop tackle by Bulldogs player, Luke Thompson.

Saifiti will go against fellow Bati reps Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau when the Knights face the Panthers on Saturday at 4pm.

FBC Sports will air the Raiders and Titans match LIVE on Saturday at 8:30 pm.