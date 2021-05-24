Saifiti to miss round one

Former Fiji Bati and Knights prop Daniel Saifiti will miss this season’s first NRL round which starts tomorrow.

The Blues Origin prop is out with a small fracture in his left tibia and will be monitored for the next couple of weeks.

His brother Jacob will replace him in the starting side.

The Knights take on the Roosters at 4pm on Saturday.

Defending champions Penrith Panthers will kick off the 2022 season against Sea Eagles at 9:05pm tomorrow night.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.