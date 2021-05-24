Home

Rugby League

Saifiti, Sims and Koroisau retained for Origin two

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 6:20 am
Daniel Saifiti, Tariq Sims and Apisai Koroisau

Former and current Bati reps Daniel Saifiti, Tariq Sims and Apisai Koroisau have been retained by New South Wales coach Brad Fittler for game two of the State of Origin.

Koroisau will again be the 18th man.

Fittler has brought in Roosters second-rower Angus Crichton and Storm lock Dale Finucane to his extended squad after Manly forward Jake Trbojevic was ruled out with an injury.

The Blues coach has the option of promoting Payne Haas to the run-on side to replace Trbojevic at prop with Crichton earning a recall on the bench or slotting straight into the starting second row with Cameron Murray or

Sims heading back to the interchange.

Origin two will be held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the NRL games yesterday, the Eels beat Bulldogs 36-10 and Manly thrashed Titans 56-24.

