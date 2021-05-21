Home

Rugby League

Saifiti scores in Knights win over Manly

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 31, 2021 5:22 am
Fiji Bati and Knights forward Daniel Saifiti. [Source: Sky Sports]

Fiji Bati forward Daniel Saifiti helped seal the win for the Knights, scoring a last-minute try as they triumphed over Manly 18-10 last night.

Until their two tries late in the first half, the Knights had been the better side everywhere but the scoreboard.

Manly scored twice against the run of play with Brad Parker crossing before noted speedster Jason Saab running 80m after picking up a loose ball for the second.

Article continues after advertisement

The Knights continued to have a better of field position in second half but weren’t able to make it count.

It became two tries against a reduced line-up on the stroke of halftime when a clever flat pass at the line from Connor Watson send Sauaso Sue over for a 12-10 lead at the break.

It was until the Origin-bound prop crashed over under the posts to seal the win with less than two minutes remaining.

