Daniel Saifiti returns for Newcastle in round 15 of the NRL this week.

Saifiti was in exceptional form in the State of Origin series last week scoring a try in New South Wales 50-6 win over Queensland.

Daniel will play alongside his brother Jacob Saifiti on Saturday at 5pm when the Knights battle the Warriors.

Round 15 begins tonight with the Broncos facing the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

You can watch the Titans vs Sea Eagles match on Sunday at 6.05pm live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]