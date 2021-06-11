Home

Rugby League

Saifiti returns for Newcastle in round 15

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 12:14 pm
Daniel Saifiti returns for Newcastle in round 15 of the NRL this week [Source: Sky Sports]

Daniel Saifiti returns for Newcastle in round 15 of the NRL this week.

Saifiti was in exceptional form in the State of Origin series last week scoring a try in New South Wales 50-6 win over Queensland.

Daniel will play alongside his brother Jacob Saifiti on Saturday at 5pm when the Knights battle the Warriors.

Article continues after advertisement

Round 15 begins tonight with the Broncos facing the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

You can watch the Titans vs Sea Eagles match on Sunday at 6.05pm live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]

