Saifiti rested with no clear indication of return

Fiji Bati and Knights prop Daniel Saifiti will be rested for a few weeks after suffering a medial ligament injury in Redcliffe.

Also with an uncertain future, Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker re-dislocated his shoulder in an incident in his lounge room.

Croker injured his shoulder in round nine against the Bulldogs and had been named to make a comeback against the Eels in round 12 before reaggravating the injury while attempting to grab a television.

Article continues after advertisement

On Thursday, Titans will face Cowboys at 9.50pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of this match on Saturday at 9.30pm.