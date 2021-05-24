Home

Rugby League

Saifiti rested for final clash against Broncos

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 1, 2021 5:47 am

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti will miss Saturday’s clash against Broncos in round 25 of the NRL.

Newcastle has rested four of their key players including Saifiti for a final-round showdown against Brisbane with Jayden Brailey, Mitchell Barnett, and Hymel Hunt, including all earning a week’s break.

Meanwhile, David Klemmer will return from suspension in the front row.

The Knights will meet the Broncos on Saturday at 5pm.

In other matches on Saturday, Cowboys will take on Sea Eagles at 7.30pm while Rabbitohs face Dragons at 9.35pm.

