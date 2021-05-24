Home

Rugby League

Saifiti out of Bulldogs clash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:20 pm
Daniel Saifiti

The Knights crucial 16-14 win over the Sharks yesterday with former Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti injured.

In a statement today, the Knights reveal that Saifiti suffered a suspected medial ligament injury.

Knights Head Coach Adam O’Brien expects the New South Wales representative to miss the side’s clash against Canterbury on Saturday.

The influential prop gamely tried to play on before succumbing to the injury yesterday.

Saifiti is expected to be out for weeks as his side is now in the NRL top eight and they will take on the Bulldogs at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Other teams in the top eight includes Storm, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Eels and Titans.

