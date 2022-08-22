Saifiti out due to COVID

Daniel Saifiti

Fijian International and Knights player Daniel Saifiti has contracted COVID-19 and has gone into isolation.

The 26-year-old was ruled out of last night’s clash against the Raiders.

Canberra remains in the hunt for the NRL finals after clinching a 28-22 comeback win against a Newcastle side determined to defy a week of off-field turmoil.

The Raiders still need to win their remaining games against Manly and Wests Tigers to have any hope of finishing in the eight spot.