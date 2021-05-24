Saifiti one of leading NSW Blues leading forwards

Former Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti is one of the forwards leading the way for New South Wales ahead of Origin Two.

According to NRL statistics Blues forward, Cameron Murray carved up the middle in his team’s 46-0 win over the Broncos last Thursday night and earned an index score of 109.

Murray produced 38 tackles, 14 runs gaining eight or more metres 10 times, 12 line engagements, three tackle busts, and four offloads in a 69-minute master class.

Article continues after advertisement

Only Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell has recorded a higher index score in 2021 with his 110 against the Sharks in round six.

Saifiti wasn’t far behind Murray with 107 as he inspired Newcastle to a 10-6 win over the Warriors.

Saifiti was credited with 23 carries – including a gain of eight or more metres on 13 occasions – and 25 tackles.

Game 2 of the State of Origin will be held on Sunday.