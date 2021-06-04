Saifit scores in Blues biggest State of Origin win

New South Wales dismantled Queensland Reds with a 50-6 win in last night’s State of Origin I clash with Former Fiji Bati rep Daniel Saifiti scoring a try for the Blues.

NSW dominated the first half with a 20-6 lead with Manly’s Tom Trbojevic and Penrith Panthers winger Brian To’o’s double to giving them an early lead.

Queensland’s Kurt Capewell managed to pull one back in the 34th scoring the Maroons only try of the match.

The scintillating performance from pair’s Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell continued in the second half with both centre’s bagging two tries each.

Fijian International Tariq Sims for their special contributions to the pack through his assist.

A clean pass from Nathan Cleary in the 63rd minute gave Saifiti a much-needed push to bust through the Queensland defense and score under the post.

Blues coach Brad Fittler says he is impressed by the win in Townsville but knows game two takes place at a venue where he is win-less as an Origin coach.