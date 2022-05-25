Sadrugu on the reserves for Cowboys

Taniela Sadrugu [Source: North Queensland Toyota Cowboys / Facebook]

Former Fiji 7s squad member Taniela Sadrugu has been included in North Queensland’s reserves for Friday’s clash against the Panthers in the NRL Indigenous round.

The 23-year-old could be a late inclusion after being named among the reserves.

Sadrugu and Olympic gold-medalist Iosefo Masi joined the Cowboys in November last year under Train and Replacement contracts.

The former Suva Rugby flanker has been playing for Mendi Blackhawks, a feeder club for the Cowboys.

He scored in his debut match for Mendi Blackhawks in March.

Looking at the changes made to the Cowboys line-up, Jason Taumalolo and Kyle Feldt have been sidelined due to knee injuries.

Feldt will be out for six weeks.

Friday’s match kicks off at 8pm.