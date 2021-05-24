Home

Rugby League

Sadrugu and Masi on June test radar

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 6:45 am

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele is looking to include 7s stars Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi into the June test.

The June Test will likely be held in Sydney, Australia before the Fiji Bati head to England for its Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Head coach Joe Rabele says he wants to see where the two players are at in terms of skills and fitness.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“Hopefully we’ll try to monitor all the players that I’ve mentioned all the young players that have been included in the team so hopefully we’ll try to put all the young players in the team and add a few experienced players to mix around with the young players”

Rabele says this will also be a good training ground for the World Cup where he will get to give game time to players who have not played in a while due to COVID.

The Fiji Bati will go against Papua New Guinea.

