Saab out for Manly

[Photo: NRL .com]

The Manly Sea Eagles will miss their winger Jason Saab after he suffered a suspected ACL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

Saav fell awkwardly while competing for a high ball in the second half and the 21-year-old left the field immediately, with coach Des Hasler confirming post-match that the initial signs pointed to an ACL injury.

Also injured are Sharks prop Toby Rudolf who suffered an MCL injury in the second half of Saturday’s victory over the Wests Tigers and is set to miss four weeks while Brisbane forward Kobe Hetherington failed an HIA following a head clash with Sauaso Sue of the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs open round 23 of NRL on Thursday against Panthers at 9:50pm