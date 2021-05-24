Ryan James joins Broncos

The Broncos have boosted its forward pack with the signing of former Titans captain, Ryan James.

James joins Brisbane for the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old joins Brisbane after a season at the Raiders, and has made 158 NRL appearances since his debut in 2010.

Broncos football director Ben Ikin says James is the perfect fit to bolster the team’s pack and help the younger forwards grow and improve.

Ikin says James is a great leader and possesses the abilities the club is trying to develop across the playing group.

Meanwhile, the NRL semi-finals starts tonight with the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the Panthers battle the Storm at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]