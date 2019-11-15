Ruthless Raiders put Dragons to the sword

The Canberra Raiders have kept their top-four hopes afloat, with star playmaker Jack Wighton scoring two tries in Saturday’s 37-8 thrashing of St George Illawarra in Wollongong.

Canberra’s win was their 12th of the season, lifting them past the Rabbitohs into fifth spot heading into their final two games against the Warriors (home) and Cronulla (away).

Despite a promising start to the game, the Dragons fell away badly in the second half, crashing to their 12th loss of the year.

Both teams had fleeting chances to open their accounts but it wasn’t until the 18th minute that the Dragons grabbed a 4-0 lead after Matt Dufty put rookie winger Cody Ramsey away for a try in his NRL debut.

But a mistake by the home team allowed the Raiders to hit back three minutes later with a soft try under the posts to Hudson Young.

Canberra stretched the lead to 12-4 with a 26th-minute try to Wighton – his ninth of the season – after the Dragons failed to gather a George Williams kick.

The Dragons conceded a penalty from the ensuing kick-off when Corey Norman sent the ball sailing over the dead-ball line but they did well to avoid letting in a third try.

Ramsey’s dream debut continued when he touched down in the same spot for his second try five minutes from half-time and he almost had a third in the dying seconds, but the Dragons were ruled off-side and Croker kicked a penalty goal for a 14-8 half-time lead.

Referee Adam Gee picked up a calf injury in the first half and had to be replaced by back-up referee Matt Cecchin for the final 40 minutes.

Dragons prop Josh Kerr crashed over the try-line early in the second half but was held up by the desperate defence.

The Raiders made the most of their next opportunity, creating space on the left before Englishman Elliott Whitehead showcased his skills with a deft grubber for Croker to score.

The Dragons suffered a double blow with teammates Billy Brittain and Josh Kerr clashing heads, forcing both from the field over HIA concerns.

Canberra tightened their grip on the match with John Bateman’s 57th-minute try, while Croker’s conversion made it 24-8.

Wighton claimed his second try minutes later and it only got worse for the Dragons, as the Raiders punctuated their big win with a sixth try to winger Semi Valemei and a George Williams field goal.