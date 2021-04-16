Home

Rugby League

Rugby League schoolboys tour in doubt

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 7:12 am

The Fiji Schoolboys rugby league tour is still up for discussions.

Following the conclusion on the schools rugby league season last week, Fiji National Rugby League development officers have identified some players who can be introduced to the Kaiviti Silktails pathway.

However, FNRL Acting-Chief Executive Don Natabe says first they’d love to have a schoolboy’s tour.

Article continues after advertisement

‘This year had been earmarked for the tour, we still have plans in the background and we are currently discussing on whether or not we can have that tour this year given that it’s a World Cup year’.

Natabe adds the FNRL has not ruled out the possibility of having an overseas team come over.

‘If there’s an appetite for an overseas team touring Fiji that too is currently just plans at the moment’.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Joe Rabele says the more players that can be identified and introduced to the professional rugby league system, the better for FNRL as they’ll have a bigger pool of players to select from in the 2025 World Cup.

