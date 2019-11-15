Rugby league Players open to NRL going late in year

National Rugby League players can now play as many games as possible in 2020.

According to the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA), this will help fulfil the wishes of the sport broadcaster.

The Leagues revised season format will likely be known by the middle of next week.

It is believed the Project Apollo’s meeting has now pushed back until Friday, allowing broadcast talks to have wrapped up in time.

Some potential negotiations with Nine and Foxtel could be complete as soon as Friday.

The regular season is expected will be around 15 to 22 rounds, plus a State of Origin series played either late in the season or after the finals.