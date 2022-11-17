Rugby League pioneers’ contributions acknowledged

The first Fiji Bati captain Alifereti Dere is thankful he said yes to rugby league when first approached back in 1992 by Culden Kamea who asked him to try out the sport.

Dere who is one of the living rugby league pioneers was the chief guest at a special dinner to mark 30 years of the sport’s existence in Fiji.

An emotional Dere says they were branded as rebels back then because they turned their backs on rugby union but looking at how far the sport has come makes him smile.

“I believe for those of us who started the journey we are thankful for what rugby league has achieved since the journey started in 1992.”

Culden Kamea who is dubbed as ‘the father of rugby league in Fiji says Dere agreed to take up the sport to benefit the future generation.

“So thank you Dere, if it wasn’t for you we wouldn’t have been there and I wouldn’t have been here, he was the man and I want to pay tribute to the guys who have passed on, Matirewa and Eddie Waqa.”

The first Fiji Bati side that featured at the Nissan rugby league 7s tournament in Australia in 1992 won their first-ever match beating Canberra Raiders which had the services of current Kangaroos Coach Mal Meniga, Brett Mullins, Ricky Stuart and Laurie Daley.

FNRL Chair Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Viliame Naupoto acknowledged the contributions of the sport’s pioneers which includes Dere, Bati coach Joe Rabele, Noa Nadruku, Livai Nalagilagi, Pauliasi Tabulutu, Nemani Matirewa, Etuate Waqa, Niko Baleiverata, Pio Kubuwai and Acura Niuqila.

Also in attendance last night were the Bati’s captains to the recent World Cup Kevin Naiqama, Joshua Wong, Vuate Karawalevu, Sunia Turuva, Henry Raiwalui and Penioni Tagituimua.