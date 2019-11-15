Rugby league now heading to a whole new direction: Costin

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says rugby league is now heading to a whole new direction.

Following the 2021 Rugby League World Cup pool draws, Coastin guarantees that players will not face similar circumstances as they faced after the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“I understand there were things that happened in the past and going forward I think we have some very professional and reputable people in-charge of FNRL and that will not be a concern. Nothing like that will ever happen again.”

The Fiji Bati playing squad for the 2017 RLWC opted to boycott any future test match after the former FNRL board failed to pay the players their share of the $125000 after qualifying for the semi-final against Australia.

The Fiji Bati will begin their 2021 RLWC campaign when they feature for Pacific Test match scheduled later in June.

The Bati will also have a test match with New Zealand and Tonga at the end of the NRL season.

Fiji is drawn in Pool D with Australia, Scotland and Italy.