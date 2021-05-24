Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Rugby league moves to the North

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 7, 2022 12:50 pm
Northern State Rugby League President Alan Tuinasoni and Rugby League Development Officer Northern Mosese Kedei meeting up with Divisional Commissioner Northern Mr. Uraia Rainima at Macuata House in Labasa to submit their proposal for the upcoming Rugby League competition in the Vanua Levu.

For the first time, rugby league will take place in Vanua Levu.

The competition will be organized by Northern State Rugby League committee that will set base in Labasa.

Committee President, Alan Tuinasoni says bringing the competition to Vanua Levu will be an eye-opener for the Northerners.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there are a lot of talented young players in the Division and introducing the league competition will create a pathway for them.

Tuinasoni says some of the current prime rugby league players in the Fiji Bati extended squad, who also hold overseas contracts, hail from Vanua Levu.

He adds having a competition in the Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata provinces will help identify local raw talents.

The Northern State Rugby League competition will begin with the 9s competition from August to September.

The Committee paid a visit to Divisional Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima who will be their patron.

Rainima says this is a great initiative.

Well-known rugby league players who hail from Vanua Levu include Semi Valemei from Naividamu Village in Macuata of the Canberra Raiders, and Tui Kamikamica of the Melbourne Storm is from Taveuni.

Turning to the international scene, Sea Eagles will play West Tigers at 5pm before Roosters face the Titans at 7.30pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.