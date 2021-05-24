Rugby league moves to the North

For the first time, rugby league will take place in Vanua Levu.

The competition will be organized by Northern State Rugby League committee that will set base in Labasa.

Committee President, Alan Tuinasoni says bringing the competition to Vanua Levu will be an eye-opener for the Northerners.

He says there are a lot of talented young players in the Division and introducing the league competition will create a pathway for them.

Tuinasoni says some of the current prime rugby league players in the Fiji Bati extended squad, who also hold overseas contracts, hail from Vanua Levu.

He adds having a competition in the Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata provinces will help identify local raw talents.

The Northern State Rugby League competition will begin with the 9s competition from August to September.

The Committee paid a visit to Divisional Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima who will be their patron.

Rainima says this is a great initiative.

Well-known rugby league players who hail from Vanua Levu include Semi Valemei from Naividamu Village in Macuata of the Canberra Raiders, and Tui Kamikamica of the Melbourne Storm is from Taveuni.

