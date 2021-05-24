Home

Rugby League

Rugby League fan favorite Soliola retires

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 28, 2021 5:25 pm
Raiders prop Sia Soliola calls time on 17 year rugby league career [Source: NRL.com]

Raiders prop Sia Soliola announced his retirement after 17 years, making 229 NRL games and 117 Super League appearances.

The 35-year-old, one of the game’s true good guys who won the Ken Stephen Medal in 2019, debuted for the Roosters in 2005 and went on to represent New Zealand and Samoa at Test level.

After a five-year stint in the UK with St Helens, he joined Canberra in 2015 and was a key member of their 2019 grand final team.

Meanwhile, Gerard Sutton will referee Sunday’s grand-final between the Panthers and the Rabbitohs at 8.30pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]

