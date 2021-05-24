Rugby League competitions prove effective for pathway

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Competition has proved its effectiveness over the years in helping to feed players into the Fiji Bati squad.

Fiji National Rugby League Interim Chief Executive, Don Natabe says the league has vowed to step up and improve the level of secondary school rugby league in the next season.

“A lot of these players play with the Fiji sec school competition and I know the Silktails are looking to source players from within that competition to join their academy’s and youth, we are looking at ways in which we can bring about the best of what competition can offer”.

Natabe says the league competition has bred great players and will continue to do so.

“There’s a lot of others who have gone through the Fiji secondary schools competition, Bill Kikau, Suli and Tui Kamikamica to name a few so that’s the competition that we’re working together with the Fiji secondary schools rugby league to manage and improve”.

The Kaiviti Silktails have also used the competition to scout players.

The dates for next seasons Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition are yet to be confirmed.