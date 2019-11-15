Rugby Australia submits biosecurity plans to government

Rugby Australia has submitted a 29-page ‘Return to Play Manual’ to the federal government, containing strict biosecurity plans for a home-and-away domestic competition to begin in early July.

As the NRL powers ahead towards a May 28 start date, RA is slightly behind in its quest to get the 15-man game back up and running but hopes to have a preliminary date locked in by the end of the week.

Players from Super Rugby clubs are preparing to resume training in smaller groups as early as Monday.

On top of the four Australian teams on the eastern seaboard, the Western Force and Sunwolves have been added to separate five-team and six-team proposals.

Player temperatures will be taken daily, with anyone testing above 37.5 degrees unable to participate.

Worst-case scenarios regarding what happens if a player tests positive to Covid-19, travel plans and other roadblocks have also been covered in the document.

Potential venues for upcoming matches have not been mentioned or finalised.