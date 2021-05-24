Home

Rugby League

Roosters out to maintain reputation

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 9:10 am
[Sydney Roosters/Facebook]

The Sydney Roosters will try and ramp up their defense to maintain its reputation in the NRL.

After losing veterans Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner last season, the club has revealed it is in the process of trying to restructure its defensive line.

Coach Trent Robinson says he is currently not happy with their defense after it slipped down in the batting order.

Robinson says he is trying to improve the system after losing Friend who he is trying to replace.

The coach is expecting the players to up their game this season.

The Roosters face Knights this afternoon at 4pm.

Warriors will face the Dragons at 6.30pm and West Tigers will play the Storm at 8.35pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]

