Rugby League

Roosters to fill in a spot in forward back in round 22

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 1:14 pm
[Source: NRL]

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has some tough decisions to make in the next round of NRL games this weekend.

With the Roosters opting to take the early plea on Angus Cricton’s grade one charge for a crusher tackle, it leaves him coach with a big hole to fill in his forward pack.

The team will need to win the three games against Broncos, Dragons and Rabbitohs if they want to push into the top four by the end of the year.

Sitili Tupouniua will likely have to shift back to the pack after plugging a gap in the centres in round 21, with mid-season recruit Dale Copley a chance of making his return to red, white and blue against the club he departed just a fortnight ago.

Prop Isaac Liu said it was frustrating players were missing games for tackles that are very hard to avoid.

The Roosters will be favourites against the Broncos and Dragons but will miss Crichton’s presence in round 24 against the high-flying Rabbitohs before getting him back for the final regular-season game against Canberra with a top-four spot quite possibly on the line.)

Roosters will face Broncos at 10.05pm on Friday.

The first game of round 22 will be between Storm and Raiders who will play on Thursday at 9.05pm.

