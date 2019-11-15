Roosters thrashes Bulldogs

The Roosters thrashed the Bulldogs 42-6 in round five of the NRL at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

James Tedesco was unstoppable as he scored three tries for the Roosters.

Roosters kicked-off the match in style when Angus Crichton scored in just the opening minute followed by Kyle Flannagan try five minutes later.

The Bulldogs could on handle the Roosters pressure as Crichton scored his second before Tedesco got on the scoreboard in the 25th minute.

Roosters led 24-0 at the breather.

The Roosters proved too strong for the Bulldogs and they carried on from where they left in the first half with two Tedesco tries in the second half before Brett Morris ended the try scoring spree.

Kyle Flanagan was superb in his kicking as he converted all the seven tries.

The Bulldogs managed to score one try through Kieran Foran.